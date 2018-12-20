Skip to Main Content
Ice and snow complaints surge during week of freezing rain

The City of Edmonton saw a surge of snow and ice complaints last week after freezing rain iced over roads and sidewalks.

City of Edmonton’s complaint line 311 tallied 1,367 complaints on week of Dec. 9

Freezing rain leaves Edmonton sidewalks and roads in treacherous condition. (CBC)

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, the city's complaint line 311 received 1,367 complaints of sidewalks covered in snow and ice. The week prior recorded only 320 complaints.

A graph shows the number of complaints of ice and snow the city has received this winter. (City of Edmonton)

The mix of freezing rain and temperatures hovering around zero left sidewalks in treacherous condition.

This month the city issued 798 warnings and 137 tickets to property owners in response to complaints.

Pedestrians might want to lace up the skates for this section of sidewalk along Jasper Avenue. (CBC)

