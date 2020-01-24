Video shows snow grader damage two vehicles, drive away

A snow grader appears to damage two parked vehicles and drives away in footage recorded early Thursday in a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood.

Footage recorded by Rick Medlock shows a grader hit the rear of one parked vehicle and push it into the SUV ahead, then drive away from the scene.

Videos captured from two different angles were time stamped just after 3 a.m.

Medlock said he became aware of the collision when one of the vehicle owners asked to check his security cameras on Thursday morning.

"They would definitely be left in a lurch if we didn't have that footage," he said.

Kimberley Mansbridge, who owns one of the vehicles, said she was shocked when she saw her car "pushed like a tin can" but that the most upsetting part is that the driver drove away.

"It wouldn't have been a big deal," she said. "Accidents happen."

A statement from the City of Edmonton said staff and contractors are required to report collisions immediately to a city supervisor. The collision captured on the video was not reported, according to the statement.

The city said it is co-operating with police in their investigation.