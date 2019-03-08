Edmonton commuters wake up to fresh snow, slippery roads

Edmonton got several centimetres of snow overnight — and Environment Canada is warning drivers to take heed during the morning commute.

As of 6 a.m., snowfall warnings remained in effect for parts of central and northern Alberta, and the snow isn't expected to taper off until late Friday afternoon.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected in most areas. However, some regions in central Alberta can expect up to 25 centimetres by the time the snow ends this afternoon, Environment Canada said.

The affected areas are:

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Drumheller - Three Hills

The rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult, Environment Canada warned.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic," the agency said in an advisory.

There were reports to CBC Radio's Edmonton AM of several collisions Friday morning, as well as slippery road conditions throughout the city.

Edmonton is forecast to receive 10 to 15 centimetres during the day Friday with temperatures around –6 C.

There is a warm-up on the horizon but the mild temperatures will be fickle in the coming weeks, said Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips.

March is the second snowiest month of the year in Alberta, Phillips said.

"Don't put away the parka or the balaclava," Phillips said in an interview with Edmonton AM on Friday. "There is always a battle that goes on in March, a battle between the warm and the cold air.

"We're seeing some pacific air and westerly air and certainly when it leaves, we'll see some single digit temperatures.

"The days are getting longer and the sun is getting a little higher in the sky. And after today, I don't see any precipitation and wall-to-wall sunshine."

Here is the latest Environment Canada forecast for the Edmonton region, issued at 5 a.m.:

Today: Snow at times heavy changing to periods of light snow this afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High –6 C. Wind chill of –19 in the morning.

Tonight: Periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low –13 C. Wind chill of –10 in the evening and –16 overnight.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High –5 C. Wind chill minus of –16 in the morning and –9 in the afternoon.