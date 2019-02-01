Snow makes for slippery morning commute in Edmonton

Several centimetres of snow fell on Edmonton overnight and Environment Canada is forecasting the snow will continue through the weekend.

"A slow-moving frontal system will continue to maintain a band of heavy snow across central Alberta," stated the snowfall warning issued Friday morning.

Edmonton is forecast to receive 10 centimetres during the day Friday, and another 10 centimetres overnight with "total accumulations of 15 to 40 centimetres by Saturday evening," stated Environment Canada.

There were reports to CBC Radio's Edmonton AM of several collisions Friday morning, as well as slippery road conditions particularly on the hills leading into the downtown..

Highways in the area are also reporting slippery conditions.

We decided to celebrate the end of <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCradiotara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCradiotara</a>’s first week by sending her out into the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a>! Today’s high is -18 so stay warm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/fmLF9A0wmf">pic.twitter.com/fmLF9A0wmf</a> —@EdmAMCBC

The Northern Gateway Public Schools Division cancelled all school buses on Friday. Students with Edmonton Public Schools had the day off classes Friday since it was a professional development day for teachers.

An Environment Canada map of Alberta shows snowfall warnings in effect for most of the central and northern part of the province.

Along with the snow, temperatures will drop and are expected to head into a deep freeze this weekend.

With the wind chill, temperatures could drop to - 30 C overnight Friday.

Edmonton Transit cold weather service kicked in Friday morning which means express buses will stop and pick up passengers rather than leaving them waiting at a stop for the next regular bus.

It’s -19°C with a 13 km/h NE with moderate snowfall here in Summerside in SE Edmonton. 5cm of snow so far as well <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/pYS9vaMNzW">pic.twitter.com/pYS9vaMNzW</a> —@Slummer90