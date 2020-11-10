Snapchat user charged with 21 sex offences involving 6 teen girls

Edmonton police have charged a 26-year-old man with child luring, sexual assault, sexual interference and other offences after he allegedly used the messaging app Snapchat to introduce himself to six teen girls this summer.

Investigators believe there may have been other victims.

Anyone else who may have been victimized by the same man is asked to contact police, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said Noor Sultan assumed a false identity when he used Snapchat to introduce himself to six teen girls, aged 13 and 14.

His Snapchat account was named "Malik Saifi" with a display name of "djMalik10" police said.

Sultan promised to buy things for the girls before meeting them in person and engaging in sexual acts, police said.

Investigators believe the incidents occurred between June and August at Sultan's business.

Sultan was arrested and taken into custody on Oct. 21 during a traffic stop in Edmonton.

He faces six counts of child luring, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, five counts of invitation to sexual touching and four counts of obtaining sexual considerations.