Snapchat user, 28, charged with child luring, sexual assault

Edmonton police have charged a 28-year-old man with sexual assault for allegedly luring an 11-year-old child through the messaging app Snapchat.

Investigators say the man sent a friend request through Snapchat in September to an 11-year-old girl, whom he'd never met.

The two began communicating over the app and began meeting in person shortly after, the Edmonton Police Service said in news release Friday.

In October, while driving around with the girl in his vehicle, he pulled into an alley where, police say, he sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at home.

Kingsley Mayers was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring a child, indecent exposure to a person under 16 and distribute cannabis to a person under 18 years old.

The girl is receiving support from the Zebra Child Advocacy Centre, police said.

Police believe there may be more victims and urge anyone who has come across Mayers online to contact them.

Mayers is known to use the name Craig Alan Golka and go by the Snapchat user name "likeshacklebolt."