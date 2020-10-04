Smoky Lake RCMP investigating a homicide in northern Alberta

Smoky Lake RCMP are investigating a homicide in northern Alberta.

On Friday night, Smoky Lake RCMP were called to assist emergency medical services around 10:30 p.m. on a call at Goodfish Lake. Police said that when they arrived on the scene, they determined a 16-year-old boy was dead.

Goodfish Lake is a community within the Goodfish Reserve of the Whitelake First Nation. It is around 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

An investigation is ongoing and police have said more information will be released when it's available.