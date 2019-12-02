School bus involved in highway crash near Smoky Lake, Alta.

Two students were taken to hospital for treatment Monday after a school bus was involved in a collision near Smoky Lake, Alta.

In a news release, RCMP said officers were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 28 and Range Road 180.

Ross Hunter, a spokesperson for Aspen View Public Schools told CBC News the bus was delivering students to H.A. Kostash School, a kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Smoky Lake.

"We are aware that two students were removed from the scene by first responders," Hunter said.

The collision happened shortly before 8:30 a.m., Hunter said.

Other students on the bus were also taken to hospital as a precaution, he said. They went in a second bus that had been sent to the scene.

"All the students and the drivers were removed from the scene in fairly short order following the collision," he said.

Hunter said district officials were working to confirm how many students were on the bus. Parents of the children are being notified, he said.

On Twitter, STARS Air Ambulance said it had dispatched two air ambulances to the scene for a scene call emergency in the Smoky Lake area.

Smoky Lake is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.