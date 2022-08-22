Special air quality statements issued as wildfire smoke blows across Alberta

Wildfire smoke continued to blow across Alberta Monday, creating hazy conditions and elevated pollution levels in communities across the province.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued special air quality statements for various communities across the province — including Edmonton, where the smoke is expected to grow thicker throughout the day.

Special air quality statement are issued when the Air Quality Health Index is forecast to reach, or has reached, the high risk category for one to two hours.

The agency says smoke from wildfires near Lake Athabasca, in the northeast corner of Alberta, and Reindeer Lake, on the border between northeastern Saskatchewan and northwestern Manitoba, is contributing to poor air quality in Alberta.

Another fire south of the Athabasca Glacier in the Columbia Icefield is bringing heavy smoke through Saskatchewan River Crossing in Banff National Park and into portions of the foothills, Environment Canada said in a forecast Monday.

"Some areas in the vicinity of the fires could see smoke persist for the next few days," Environment Canada said in an advisory.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

As of Monday morning at 10 a.m, air quality statements had been issued for the following communities:

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Fort Chipewyan - Wood Buffalo National Park

Fort McMurray - Fort McKay

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Albertans in the affected communities are advised to reduce their exposure to the smoke, as wildfire smoke is a "constantly-changing" mix or particles and gases, including chemicals that can harm a person's health, Environment Canada said.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath, the agency cautioned. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Albertans in areas affected by the smoke are urged to check the local Air Quality Health Index regularly for the latest air pollution forecast.

As of Monday morning, Edmonton had a low risk rating for air pollution but conditions were expected to worsen to a high risk rating of 7 later in the day.

When the air quality index surpasses 7, Environment Canada suggests reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities, especially for children and seniors or those experiencing a cough or irritated throat.

According to the province's wildfire map, 55 wildfires are burning in Alberta: 21 under control, 31 being held and three out of control.

The smoky conditions come following days of elevated temperatures in Alberta.

As of Monday morning, heat warnings remained in place for the Brooks, Hanna and a handful of surrounding communities.