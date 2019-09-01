Pilot killed in crash at northern Alberta air show

RCMP say one person is dead after a small plane disappeared during the Smith Fall Fair air show while two planes were conducting acrobatic manoeuvres.

Just after noon Saturday, Slave Lake officers were called to the fair after an incident at the air show.

Two small planes were performing acrobatic manoeuvres when one of the planes disappeared, RCMP said in a release. The missing plane was found an hour later.

The unidentified pilot, who was the only person on board, died at the scene.

On Twitter, RCMP asked anyone who may have been filming the air show around noon to contact police.

The Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and its investigation is ongoing.

The hamlet of Smith, Alta., is about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.