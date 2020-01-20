Driver, 59, killed in 2 vehicle crash near Slave Lake, Alta.

RCMP in Slave Lake are investigating a serious collision that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old man on Saturday.

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision around 7 p.m. near the intersection of highways 2 and 2A, RCMP said in a news release Monday. The crash scene is about 55 km southeast of Slave Lake.

EMS and fire department staff from the nearby hamlet of Smith, Alta. also responded.

A pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 2, killing the lone occupant of the pickup, police said.

The 64-year-old man who was driving the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

Traffic on the highway was diverted for about eight hours as an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.