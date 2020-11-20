Small Edmonton gyms adapt to new COVID-19 restrictions to remain open

Group classes were a major component of Edmonton fitness studio XTherapy, until the Alberta government introduced new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 last week.

The restrictions prohibit group fitness classes and indoor group sports until Nov. 27 in areas of the province that are under a watch or enhanced status.

That meant completely changing how XTherapy offers its services, said Tamera Rude, director of impact and operations.

Members can now access virtual classes online. They can follow along at home or book equipment or space in the fitness studio.

"We're just really trying to space out our members, encourage people to stay home and do the workout if they can, if they need that escape to come here."

XTherapy staff handle and sanitize the equipment, limiting contact as much as possible, Rude said.

"It's just about getting creative, but keeping safety at the top of your mind."

There are no known COVID-19 cases associated with XTherapy to date, she said.

Edmonont's XTherapy fitness studio now offers virtual classes like spin on demand. Members can follow the workout at home or book a space at the facility. (XTherapy)

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has acknowledged the work put in by the fitness industry to comply with the restrictions.

But some gyms are still flouting the rules, Hinshaw said during Wednesday's provincial COVID-19 update.

The temporary measures brought in last week were intended to facilitate "a two-week hard stop" of all activity that can provide opportunity for large-scale COVID spread, she said.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspectors can issue enforcement orders to operators who don't comply with the rules.

'The climate is different'

Controlling when and how clients access space has enabled Custom Fit to keep its doors open, said founding director Jeff Woods.

The private gym offers one-on-one sessions with personal trainers and isn't open to the general public.

The space is now divided into seven workout stations. Trainers wear masks at all times and no longer offer high-intensity workouts.

"You have to go to an allocated station with a trainer and stay in that zone," Woods said. "You can't wander beyond that for safety's sake."

Each workout station at Custom Fit is numbered, enabling trainers to control who uses the space. (Josee St-Onge/CBC)

There have been no COVID-19 cases at the facility or among its staff so far, said Woods.

For client Peter Daly, the trust he has developed with his trainer over the years keeps him coming back.

"If I wasn't seeing all of the safety precautions that I am seeing, I would probably, given the current outbreak, take a break from here," Daly said.

Despite the precautions, 10 of Custom Fit's 20 trainers couldn't maintain enough clientele to continue working, said Woods.

"The climate is different than it was, that's for sure."

Avoiding confusion

The Alberta government's decision to ban group fitness activities while allowing big-box gyms to remain open may be keeping clients away, Rude said.

"It just makes it more confusing when one section is treated one way and another section of the fitness industry is treated differently," she said.

Better communication about why the restrictions were put into place would be beneficial, said Rude.

"The more you understand and the more you know why, you're more likely to want to buy into the process."

Gym owners are far from the only ones contending with the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Woods said.

"In the end, it's imperative that we all kind of work together with this."

He's in favour of a short lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"I'd rather have that than continuing as we are and have to be shut down for a longer period of time later," Woods said.

"It's hard to say whether we'd recover from that."