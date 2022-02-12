Small group of pedestrians, cyclists bring convoy to a standstill in Edmonton's river valley

A vehicle convoy making its way into Edmonton's downtown Saturday afternoon ran up against an unexpected roadblock — a couple of dozen people on foot and bikes who brought the convoy to a grinding halt.

Photos posted on Twitter at about 1:30 p.m. showed a long line of eastbound trucks stretching down River Valley Road. In their path were counter-protesters standing in the pedestrian crosswalk at Fortway Drive.

The protesters were wearing masks and carrying signs with slogans like "Honk if you love vaccines" and "Let the babies nap."

"Well, we decided to block one artery of the convoys today," Jason Rockwell said in a post on Twitter. "We all have the right of assembly."

A group of Edmontonians on foot and bicycles are seen blocking a convoy of trucks and other vehicles from proceeding on River Valley Road. The photo was posted on Twitter by the group Climate Justice Edmonton (Twitter/Climate Justice Edmonton)

"Hats off to the brave Edmontonians who are currently standing firm against the convoy letting them know their hate has no place in our city or society!" tweeted the Edmonton and District Labour Council in a post.

The counter-protest ended after about 90 minutes, after Edmonton police got involved. The Edmonton Police Service had gone to social media to ask demonstrators to stay off the roadway to allow traffic to flow.

Third week of protests

Meanwhile up the hill in Edmonton's downtown, hundreds of protesters, on foot or inside a convoy of trucks and other vehicles, gathered for the third straight weekend of demonstrations protesting mandatory vaccinations and COVID-19 health measures.

Walkers waving signs and flags crowded the sidewalks as they marched from the Federal Plaza near the Alberta Legislature to city hall.

The vehicular convoys, meanwhile, pulled in from staging areas east, west and south of the city, disrupting traffic on major roads like Anthony Henday Drive, St. Albert Trail and Gateway Boulevard.

Many vehicles were honking their horns, ignoring a court injunction sought by the city in a bid to tamp down noise from convoy protesters that has disrupted city residents over the past two weeks.

The vehicle convoy was clogging 109th Street on Saturday, Feb. 12. (Alicia Asquith/CBC News)

"While [Edmonton city council] and I fully support the right to peaceful protests, we must set boundaries when it comes to demonstrations that compromise the well-being of local [businesses] and community members," Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said on Twitter Friday.

The injunction, granted Friday by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil, prohibits "the frequent or sustained sounding of motor vehicle horns, truck air horns, equipment horns, megaphones and other similar noise-making devices within the boundaries of the city."

It is in effect now and lasts until March 4.

"Please PLEASE enforce this," one Twitter user replied to Sohi's post. "I cannot take another eight hours of honking."

Police say the convoys are expected to tie up traffic on Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Stony Plain Road, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Blvd, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the downtown core.

"Our focus will be to prevent these convoys from developing into situations that actively threaten the safety and security of our community," Edmonton Police Service said in a Friday statement.

"We are closely monitoring this demonstration and are ready to adapt our response as required."

A small crowd had gathered in the plaza near the Alberta Legislature at about noon on Feb. 12. (Alicia Asquith/CBC News)

The statement, provided before the injunction was approved in late afternoon, stated that police actions "may include verbal warnings, tickets, arrests and gathering of evidence for follow-up investigations."

The Freedom Convoy was organized in late January to protest the federal vaccine policy that came into effect on Jan. 15 for truckers crossing the Canada-U.S. border — a group of travellers previously exempt from pandemic entry requirements. One week later, a similar policy took effect in the U.S.

At Coutts, Alta., a blockade of trucks and other large vehicles has stymied traffic to and from the United States since Jan. 29.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to convoy protests that have shut down parts of Ottawa's city core and portions of Windsor's Ambassador Bridge.