Slave Lake, Alta., RCMP officer charged with assault

A Slave Lake, Alta., RCMP officer has been charged with assault following an arrest almost two years ago.

In the early morning of Sept. 19, 2017, an RCMP officer arrested a "grossly intoxicated" 30-year-old man for mischief, bringing him to the Slave Lake detachment, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a news release Monday.

During booking, the man removed his shirt and threw it at the officer, who caught it in his hand.

A video shows the officer then taking the man to the ground, repeatedly punch him in the head, knee him in the back and push his head into the floor, the release said.

The man did not sustain any significant injuries.

After the video was disclosed during prosecution of the man, all charges against him were withdrawn and ASIRT was directed to investigate.

Last week ASIRT charged Const. Licio Soares, 34, with one count of assault.

He was released on a promise to appear in Slave Lake provincial court on July 10.

Soares, who has been with the RCMP for seven years, remains on duty, RCMP said Monday in a news release.