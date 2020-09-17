Slave Lake man kidnapped, beaten, robbed during social media meeting with woman in Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP have charged two men and a woman after a Slave Lake man was kidnapped, beaten and robbed during a supposed get-together with a woman he met through social media.

The 22-year-old man had been communicating online with the woman for almost a year before meeting with her in Ponoka on Sept. 7, police said in a news release on Thursday.

When the victim arrived, he got into what was later determined to be a stolen vehicle with the woman, and was allegedly assaulted by two men, including one armed with a gun.

The three accused — the men were 25 and 26, and the woman was 21 — forced the victim to provide his banking information while driving to several banks to make withdrawals, RCMP said.

Police discovered a loaded shotgun in this stolen vehicle in Red Deer on Wednesday. Two men and a woman have been charged after a man was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed. (RCMP) The victim's truck and cell phone were also allegedly stolen before he was dropped off in Blackfalds.

On Wednesday, police located a stolen vehicle in Red Deer's Gasoline Alley and arrested the two male suspects.

During a search of the car, investigators found a loaded shotgun, an imitation firearm, methamphetamine and more than 60 pieces of stolen identity documents, police said.

The two men are charged with kidnapping, assault and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

The woman has not been found. She is wanted by the RCMP. She has been charged with robbery.