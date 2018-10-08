RCMP investigate human remains found near Slave Lake
RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains near Slave Lake.
Police responded to a report of found remains on Saturday. They were discovered in a rural area near the town.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.
The RCMP are asking anyone who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary in the area to contact Slave Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.