One dead after car drives into semi on highway near Slave Lake, Alta.

A collision between a car and semi-trailer on a northwest Alberta highway has left one person dead.

The crash happened Thursday at about 2 p.m. on Highway 88, 47 kilometres north of Slave Lake, Alta., RCMP said Friday morning.

The semi was travelling south on the highway and had slowed to turn onto a service road when the car, travelling behind, crashed into it.

The 41-year-old driver, the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Slave Lake is 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.