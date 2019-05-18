Extreme wildfire danger expected in Slave Lake region
The wildfire danger in the Slave Lake region is expected to climb to extreme Saturday due to strong winds and dry conditions.
"Under these extremely dry and windy conditions a fire will burn intensely and spread very quickly," the Alberta Wildfire website reads.
A fire ban is in effect for most of northern Alberta, including the Fort McMurray and High Level regions, and the northern part of the Slave Lake Forest Area. Fire permits are suspended in the affected areas.
An off-highway vehicle restriction is also in place for most of northern Alberta. They cannot be used for recreation on public land in the affected areas, but there are exemptions for use on private land, or by emergency responders and Indigenous people.
