Evacuation alerts lifted for Slave Lake, Lesser Slave River

A 12-hour evacuation alert for the Town of Slave Lake, 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, has been lifted as of Friday morning.

An eight-hour evacuation alert for the town was issued May 30. It was downgraded to a 12-hour alert on Tuesday. The alert was prompted by a massive out-of-control wildfire in the Slave Lake region called the McMillan Wildfire Complex.

Alberta Emergency Alert said on its website that rain in the Slave Lake region has helped reduce the fire hazard of the McMillan Complex, which is burning about 33 kilometres northeast of the town.

The most recent update from Alberta Wildfire estimates the fire to be 255,873 hectares in size.

The evacuation alert for Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 also ended Friday morning. The area includes the communities of Marten Beach, Old Smith Highway, Mitsue, Poplar Lane, Fawcett Lake, Eben Road, Bayer Road and parts of the Marten Hills. The state of local emergency put in place May 30 will expire at 11:22 a.m. Friday.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for Wabasca-Demarais and Bigstone Cree Nation #166.