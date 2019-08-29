Man dies after being hit by a train in Slave Lake, Alta.

A man died in hospital after being hit by a train late Wednesday in Slave Lake, Alta., RCMP say.

RCMP responded to a call of a man struck by a train on railway property near Main Street around 11:15 p.m., they said in a news release Thursday.

When emergency crews arrived they found a man with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died about three hours later, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Police said investigators are also still trying to positively confirm the man's identity.

Slave Lake is about 255 kilometres north of Edmonton.