Calgary skier dies in fall near Moraine Lake
An RCMP release states that at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Lake Louise RCMP Detachment, Lake Louise Fire and Parks Canada staff were advised that an individual had succumbed to injuries suffered during a fall while skiing.
The 30-year-old was an experienced backcountry skier.
The release states that a group of five men were in the Moraine Lake area where they hiked to the peak of the Couloir. During the descent, one of the skiers — a 30 year old man from Calgary who was an experienced backcountry skier — fell, suffering severe injuries.
EMS attended the scene and the male succumbed to his injuries.
The name of the deceased is not being released.