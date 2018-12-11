Cross-country skiers carving out new network in southwest Edmonton

A group of hardy, winter-loving volunteers in southwest Edmonton have become sanctioned ski trail groomers for the city — and they're hoping their idea will catch on across the city.

"We have a couple of primary groomers who do much of the work," Shauna Rae, an organizer with SkiLocal said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"They seem to very much enjoy getting out there, driving a snowmobile around the city with the right to do so."

Volunteers have been grooming trails in green space in southwest Edmonton. (Cassie Rae Hood‎/Facebook) SkiLocal is a grassroots movement which has been collaborating with community leagues in southwest Edmonton to expand the network of well-maintained cross-country ski trails on city parks and green spaces.

The project wouldn't be possible without the support of the South West Area Council of Community Leagues, Rae said.

"They've always been very enthusiastic supporters … and see the opportunity for providing community recreation and the way that it can connect all the communities together as a really valuable thing to do," Rae said.

"They provide pretty much all of the funding as well as helping us through the permitting process."

Rae said SkiLocal is hoping to expand their trail network within the southwest and improve overall trail maintenance, with some added horsepower from some recently-acquired equipment, including a snowmobile donated by the Nordic Ski Club last winter.

The grooming machine has helped them cover more ground, Rae said.

The SkiLocal initiative has its roots in the Ski2LRT project which encouraged commuters to ditch their vehicles and ski to Century Park LRT.

So far SkiLocal volunteers have focused on neighbourhoods adjacent to Century Park.

Rae would like to see other cross-country ski groups assemble across the city and connect more neighbourhoods with a well-groomed network of trails.

Rae said skiing is an underrated way to create community and enjoy Edmonton's longest season.

'It's really this unifying force," she said.

"It's a really great opportunity to get out ... to take advantage of all the snow that we have, make winter more fun, get some exercise and some enjoyment out of this winter city."