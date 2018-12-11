Cross-country skiers carving out new network in southwest Edmonton
Once city green space gets buried in snow, SkiLocal volunteers get to work
A group of hardy, winter-loving volunteers in southwest Edmonton have become sanctioned ski trail groomers for the city — and they're hoping their idea will catch on across the city.
"We have a couple of primary groomers who do much of the work," Shauna Rae, an organizer with SkiLocal said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.
"They seem to very much enjoy getting out there, driving a snowmobile around the city with the right to do so."
The project wouldn't be possible without the support of the South West Area Council of Community Leagues, Rae said.
"They've always been very enthusiastic supporters … and see the opportunity for providing community recreation and the way that it can connect all the communities together as a really valuable thing to do," Rae said.
"They provide pretty much all of the funding as well as helping us through the permitting process."
Rae said SkiLocal is hoping to expand their trail network within the southwest and improve overall trail maintenance, with some added horsepower from some recently-acquired equipment, including a snowmobile donated by the Nordic Ski Club last winter.
The grooming machine has helped them cover more ground, Rae said.
The SkiLocal initiative has its roots in the Ski2LRT project which encouraged commuters to ditch their vehicles and ski to Century Park LRT.
- 2 skis + 1 self-driving tractor = new way to enjoy Canadian winter
- Triathlon and cycling groups geared up over indoor velodrome funding approval
So far SkiLocal volunteers have focused on neighbourhoods adjacent to Century Park.
Rae would like to see other cross-country ski groups assemble across the city and connect more neighbourhoods with a well-groomed network of trails.
Rae said skiing is an underrated way to create community and enjoy Edmonton's longest season.
'It's really this unifying force," she said.
"It's a really great opportunity to get out ... to take advantage of all the snow that we have, make winter more fun, get some exercise and some enjoyment out of this winter city."