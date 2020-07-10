Six sport parks you might be surprised to find in Our Edmonton

Rain or shine, lately mostly rain, people are looking to get out and get active in Our Edmonton. So where can you find baseball dugouts, disk golf, pitch and putt, buffalo wallows and more? Here's a list with the answers.

Kinsmen Park

Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool is currently closed due to health restrictions around COVID-19 and that might mean fewer people in the parking lot, at the splash pad and the picnic area at the Grizzly Bear Lodge Park. Nearby is the Kinsmen Pitch and Putt at 9100 Walterdale Hill.

No tee times required. For close to 60 years the local service organization has run this hidden gem. None of the 18 holes is more than 100 yards, so even beginners can feel like masters with an iron and a putter.

Goldstick Park

If you're keen to play ball nothing is going to make you feel more like you're in a field of dreams than a trip to Goldstick Park at 3910 103rd Ave. The diamonds complete with dugouts and a pavilion with amenities is a gem in east Edmonton.

This park, dedicated in 1984 to veteran, athlete, sportscaster and philanthropist Cecil 'Tiger' Goldstick, features soccer fields and walking trails in Gold Bar Ravine.

You can see more from Goldstick and Gold Bar parks this week on Our Edmonton. That's Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. on Monday on CBC TV and CBC GEM.

Buffalo Wallow Natural Play Area in Gold Bar Park

There are lots of spots to get exercise at the Buffalo Wallow Natural Play Area in Gold Bar Park. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Got to admit this was a find. It's this natural area at 10955 50th St. the kids couldn't get enough of. If you're asking as they did, what's a buffalo wallow, the answer is a topographical depression in the flat prairie which holds rainwater and serves as a watering hole for animals. Bison used these spots to roll in the dirt to remove pests like ticks and mosquitos.

In addition to the play area, Gold Bar Park features multi-use trails, easy access across Ainsworth Dyer Memorial Bridge to Rundle Park for disc golf, a paddling centre, horseshoe pits and more.

Alex Decoteau Park

Alex Decoteau Park at 10230 105th St. has a community garden and a fenced off-leash dog park. This made the list not for the sporty things you can do, but because of the athlete, veteran and the city's first Indigenous police officer the park is named after.

Alex Decoteau won most major races run in western Canadian between 1909 and 1916 and earned a place on Canada's Olympic team to compete in the 5000-metre race in Stockholm in 1912. In fact, Decoteau won races so frequently that he was eventually given the trophies to keep. Decoteau was killed in the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917.

Fitness parks like Grandview Heights

Not sure about heading back to indoor fitness centres? The Grandview fitness park at 124th Street and 63rd Avenue boasts a gym work out in a natural setting. Take on this outdoor circuit starting with cardio on ellipticals and then strength machines for leg and body lifts. It's just one of seven such spaces in this list of fitness parks. Some have static equipment, balance and stretching stations.

Jackie Parker Park

If the kids are literally climbing the walls, they can do that and more at Jackie Parker Park at 4540 50th St. This hub for activity boasts extensive playground gear for different age groups, splash park and walking trails.

Named after Edmonton football player John Dickerson "Jackie" Parker who played halfback, quarterback, wide receiver and kicker. Parker was named the CFL's Player of the Quarter Century and is a member of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame, Edmonton Sports Hall of Fame, and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.