Six injured at northern Alberta campground in explosion involving trailer

Six family members were sent to hospital following an explosion in a northern Alberta campground early Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, Slave Lake RCMP and emergency services were called to an explosion involving a fifth wheel travel trailer at Lesser Slave Lake's Marten River Provincial Campground, about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Police say six family members aged six to 41 were taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being moved to Edmonton for additional treatment.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.