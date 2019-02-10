Edmonton's Silver Skate Festival goes ahead as deep freeze continues

The Silver Skate Festival returned to Hawrelak Park and Edmonton's river valley this weekend, despite the freezing temperatures.

Temperatures with the wind chill will make it feel like it's between –30 and –40 on Sunday, prompting an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada.

Those willing to brave the cold can sit in the Cree Winter Camp and cook bannock over an open fire, check out snow sculptures and try winter sports.

Some events were cancelled, including the Cabane à Sucre, horse-drawn sleigh rides, Northgate skate races, figure skating demonstrations, helicopter tours, and the Try Speed Skating sessions. The Birkie Sunday events have been moved to Feb. 17.

The popular festival offers 10 days of free family activities. This years' edition runs from Feb. 8 to the 18. The full list of events is available here.