All is calm at Silent Santa, a special holiday highlight for children with autism

A picture with Santa is a Hallmark holiday moment for many, but for some children, it can be a difficult experience.

Special accommodations were made Sunday morning at Edmonton's Londonderry Mall to make the moment more enjoyable for children with autism.

Lights were dimmed and mall music was shut off for the third annual Silent Santa event. The goal is to create a sensory-friendly experience for children with autism to enjoy a visit and picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Parents pre-booked their photos with Santa, which took place between 9 a.m. and the mall opening time of 11, to ensure minimal noise and traffic.

"We do all of that to help children have better experiences," said Iryna Bajraktari, spokesperson for Autism Edmonton. "Usually loud noises, crowds of people, unfamiliar songs, distracting lights are very overwhelming for their sensory system."

Andrée Busenius said the event allows for a little more time to accommodate special needs, and ensures the children enjoy themselves with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. (CBC)

Santa himself took time out of his busy holiday schedule for the event, which he said is a "joy" for him and Mrs. Claus.

"It's a great feeling for me," he said. "I've actually seen parents cry because it was the first time that their children ever had a picture with Santa Claus."

Dan Garbutt brought his son, Robert, for pictures with Santa on Sunday morning.

Robert doesn't like crowds and noise, Garbutt said, so the event offered a better environment for a holiday tradition.

"We figured it would be a good idea," he said.

"Every parent wants pictures of their kid with Santa."

Other Edmonton malls, including Kingsway Mall and Mill Woods Town Centre, are also offering special visits with Santa for children with special needs.

Andrée Busenius came with her two boys. She said the event allows for a little more time to accommodate special needs and lets the kids enjoy themselves with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

"Often malls can be just so stressful. So just to have this opportunity to come when it's a little bit quieter, it's just great," she said.