Connor vs Crosby: Who's top dog?

If you were looking for Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby at Rogers Place this morning, you were out of luck.

Both superstars opted to skip their teams's morning skates, meaning they also avoided the cameras and throng of reporters asking about who is the top dog in the game.

Their absence didn't stop teammates from weighing in though.

Oilers winger Milan Lucic has faced the Penguins 31 times over his 12-year NHL career. Many of those games were heated battles against Crosby and company when he was a member of the Boston Bruins.

Tuesday night he'll have a front-row seat to watch two of the game's best go head-to-head for the fifth time.

"I know as an athlete it's a game you want to be in, " said Lucic who spent the better part of last season patrolling McDavid's left-wing.

"It's kind of like back in the day, when Mario (Lemieux), and Wayne (Gretzky) would play against each other. A lot of skill is out there so it's going to be an exciting game to be a part of."

'That perfect mix of everything'

But as far as which player has the edge, good luck getting a clear answer.

McDavid, who is off to a hot start with four goals and seven assists in six games, spoke glowingly about Crosby who has three Stanley Cups and two league MVP titles under his belt.

Coaches and players sound off on the talents of the Oilers' Connor McDavid and Penguins' Sidney Crosby. 0:45

"It's his full 200-foot game. He's dominant in the faceoff circle, solid defensively and obviously his offence speaks for itself," said McDavid talking to reporters on Monday.

"He's that guy who has that perfect mix of everything; he's got that flash but he's also got that grind to him that is hard to play against."

It's a style of play that the 31-year-old works on day in and day out, according to his teammates.

At most practices, the Pens captain is the first one on the ice and the last one off.

'Pretty good leader'

"Just the way he takes care of himself everyday and what he does on and off the ice, that's what you want to see as a young guy so he's a pretty good leader," said linemate Jake Guentzel.

Last week, when asked who he thought was the best in the game, Crosby gave McDavid the nod, pointing to his electrifying skill and the trophies the young Oilers captain is racking up.

In the Oilers dressing room, the best player in the league talk is met with some scepticism.

"Two unbelievable talents, to compare them against each other is probably not fair to either of them," said 14-year veteran Kyle Brodziak who has faced both players several times as a member of the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues.

Brodziak is torn to pick one over the other.

'Tough to compare'

"It's tough to compare. They're two of the best players in the world. I think if you asked teammates on both sides, they'd be just happy to have them on their side."

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot knows how lethal Crosby is on the ice. Despite how good McDavid is, he has tons of respect for the Penguins captain.

"He's obviously up there; he's been so great for so long now," said Talbot who points to the Penguins team success under Crosby, winning three Stanley Cups.

"I might be a little bit biased," Talbot said. "I get to see Connor on a daily basis. In my mind we have the best player in our dressing room. Obviously Sid, Auston (Matthews) and those guys they're right up there with Connor.

"There's so many great players in this league it's fun to watch."

It's a debate many feel will carry on for years to come.

And whatever side of the debate you're on, McDavid head-to-head against Crosby certainly is must-watch TV.

For McDavid, tonight's game is a chance to get his first win ever against Crosby and the Penguins.

Oilers and Penguins kick things off at 7 tonight.