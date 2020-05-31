Shots fired at police in High Prairie prompt early morning search

High Prairie RCMP have caught three suspects after a shooting and search in the northern Alberta town.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., local RCMP were called to a traffic complaint that ended in shots fired at officers, according to a police news release. No RCMP members were injured.

The vehicle was found abandoned with several firearms inside at the Elk Rodeo Grounds. The suspects were believed to have fled to JC Park.

At 4:20 a.m., High Prairie RCMP released a public service announcement asking residents to avoid the area, lock their doors and stay at home.

Police dog services, the emergency response team and an RCMP helicopter were used during the investigation.

Police say the three suspects are in custody and there is no further risk to public safety.