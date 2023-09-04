Shops take sales hit as Gateway Boulevard construction cuts off sidewalk access

Businesses on Gateway Boulevard say they're losing money this season because the city periodically closed the sidewalk over the last few months for construction.

Tony Badger, owner of Churchill's British Imports at 8116 Gateway Blvd., said business is down 70 per cent this summer compared to what the shop normally sees this time of year.

"A lot of the time people just couldn't get access. 81st Avenue closed, the alley closed, no footpath access," Badger told CBC News this week.

Shoppers and pedestrians weren't able to reach his shop door for 15 non-consecutive days in July and August, Badger estimates.

Many of the food products, imported from Britain, had to be discarded or given away, he said.

He said the original notice from the city guaranteed pedestrian access to shops, but then the closures happened without notice.

"The city did say 'please be patient,' but not giving us accurate information, not giving us any information has made it very difficult to plan," Badger said.

Tony Badger, owner of Churchill's British Imports, said business dropped 70 per cent during the usual busy months of July and August. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Nick Moustafa, owner of Mickey's Barber Shop two doors down, said his business is down 90 per cent since construction started in May.

"We can't afford to pay rent and I'm behind, to be honest."

Moustafa, who has been in the same location since 2011, said the landlord has been forgiving on the late payments.

He said customers were also frustrated by the construction. Some would call him and ask for instructions on how to get to the shop.

"I used to open the back door for business and at the same time they called me, they said there is no access to come to your building, then I have to explain to them how they get in," Moustafa said. "And mostly they never show up."

Michael Janz, the city councillor for the area, said his office hasn't received direct complaints but is open to hearing from people.

"Our short construction season in Edmonton can be incredibly frustrating for neighbours and businesses alike," Janz said in an email this week.

"I encourage any resident who is having trouble accessing a business or safe passage to reach out to my office so we can flag concerns with city administration to ensure all ages and abilities can access."

City responds

The rehabilitation work on Gateway Boulevard started last year from University Avenue to 80th Avenue. Crews are now reconstructing the road from 80th to 82nd (Whyte) Avenue, which is expected to be complete this fall.

It will include new landscaping and pedestrian-zone improvements, the city said in a statement to CBC News last week.

The sidewalk between 81st Avenue and Whyte Avenue has required temporary closures, said Nathan Stelmach, a project supervisor with the city.

"We always maintain access when possible and safe, with the only exception being if the walkway directly in front of the door is being removed or replaced," Stelmach said in a statement.

"The city works to minimize impacts, inform affected businesses and to encourage access to affected areas."

A project construction notice was sent to businesses at the end of April 2023 before construction started and the construction contractor also issued bulletins before the access changes, Stelmach said.

They communicate "traffic impacts" through the city's social media accounts, its website and signs at the site, Stelmach said.

The city doesn't compensate for losses arising from construction or operation of a public work adjacent to the business or property, the statement says.

The city also plans to close one lane to traffic completely starting mid-month, with the work anticipated to take approximately four weeks.