Edmonton police charge 4 suspects in 2 Saturday shootings

Four people are facing charges in connection with two separate shootings Saturday in north Edmonton.

The accused — three men and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22 — have been charged with aggravated assault and a series of firearms charges, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators are not seeking additional suspects in the shootings which sent a 17-year-old and two men in their early 20s to hospital.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

"Following a thorough investigation, officers believe the four suspects were involved in both shootings," police said.

The first shooting happened near 127th Avenue and 97th Street around 1:30 a.m. Police responded to a business in the area after receiving a report of a robbery involving a gun.

The 17-year-old shooting victim and another male were standing outside the business when a vehicle arrived and five people got out. The occupants of the vehicle approached the pair, demanding they hand over their personal belongings.

A brief fight broke out and one member of the group of five shot the teen, police said.

The five people who had arrived in the vehicle then fled the scene. The teen was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened late Saturday. Officers were called to an entertainment establishment near 111th Avenue and 96th Street at about 10:40 p.m.

An altercation broke out between the two victims and multiple people who arrived at the establishment together in a vehicle.

The two men were shot before the suspects fled in the vehicle. The suspects were arrested a short time later.

The victims, men aged 21 and 22, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and the victims in the second shooting were known to each other, police said.