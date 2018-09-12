Separate shootings send 2 men to hospital in Edmonton

Two men are in hospital in Edmonton after separate shootings in the city Wednesday morning.

A 28-year-old man was shot in a downtown apartment at around 4 a.m.

The man began arguing with a second man at a party in an apartment in Rossdale House on 103rd Street at 98th Avenue and was shot in the upper body, police said.

The man is expected to live.

Police said the two men know each other.

Hours later, police responded to a second shooting, this time in southwest Edmonton.

Just after 7 a.m., a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s was shot near Osland Drive and Ogilvie Boulevard.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don't have a suspect in custody. They don't believe the shooting was random.

The two shootings are not believed to be related, police said.