Police searching for 2 suspects after early morning shooting in north Edmonton

Two suspects remain at large after a man in his 30s was shot Friday morning in a north Edmonton alley.

The man was shot around 5:15 a.m. in the area of 118th Avenue and 84th Street, Staff Sgt. Bill Clark told CBC News.

The victim's injuries are not life threatening, Clarke said. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

As of 8:15 a.m., a crime scene unit was investigating in the alley and officers were searching the neighbourhood with the assistance of the police canine unit.

"We got very weak descriptions from witnesses but were looking for a male and female suspect," Clark said. "We don't have a lot of them.

"We have a dog out tracking them but we lost the track."

The victim is being "unco-operative" with investigators, Clarke said.