Shooting suspect turns himself in to Edmonton police

A 26-year-old man wanted by police after a woman was shot Saturday turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Johnathan Gabriel Graham, 26, wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries, turned himself in to police Tuesday. (Edmonton Police Service)

A 26-year-old man wanted by police after a woman was shot Saturday turned himself in Tuesday morning.

The woman, 22, was taken to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police warned that Johnathan Gabriel Graham, wanted in connection with the shootiing which took place in the area of 101st Avenue and 95th Street, was armed and dangerous.

Police said earlier that Graham and the woman know each other. 

