St. Albert RCMP ask for public's help in shooting investigation

The RCMP are turning to the public for help in the investigation of a shooting in a north St. Albert neighbourhood Tuesday night.

They are asking residents of the Lacombe Park neighbourhood to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the shooting.

RCMP are also looking for help in identifying the vehicle that may have been involved.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday there was a shooting in the area of Langholm Park. A St. Albert man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

RCMP say they're looking for information about a dark-coloured vehicle that would have left the Lacombe Park area shortly after the reported shooting.

Officers want to confirm the make and model of the vehicle, police said in a news release Thursday.

RCMP again stated they believe there to be no risk to public safety.