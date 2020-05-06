Shooting involving police south of Leduc under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police Wednesday morning south of Leduc.

While ASIRT has not released any details, CBC News spoke with an eyewitness.

Dale Slater said he was driving south on the QEII around 9:30 a.m. MT when a northbound RCMP vehicle came toward him on his side of the highway. When he pulled over to the shoulder, several more police vehicles drove past.

"There were five or six SUVs on the wrong side of the road chasing a black BMW and then suddenly someone hit the back of the BMW, it looked like, and spun him sideways," Slater said.

"It was kind of like you see on TV all time, they spun out the back end. There was a cloud of dust and smoke."

A number of officers jumped out of their vehicles and ran toward the BMW, Slater said.

"There were shots fired, and the next thing you know, they pulled him out of the car and he was on the ground," he said.

"It looked like one officer was injured ... he was behind one of the cars. They had people dealing with him as well as the person that came out of the black BMW."

He said he heard several shots fired.

"I didn't actually see the gunfire, we just heard it take off," he said. "There were a number of quick shots in repetition right after each other, but we weren't actually able to see who was shooting."

WATCH | Footage from the scene of the shooting:

ASIRT is investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday morning south of Leduc. 0:36

Steve Hutchinson was at his home near the highway when he heard a helicopter circling low around 9:30 a.m.

"I went out to look to see what was going on," Hutchinson said. "I saw the police helicopter; saw some police cruisers with their lights on the highway and some cars pulled over.

"I went back in the house and heard about six gunshots in a row."

Hutchinson turned to see a police officer with his gun drawn standing over someone laying on the ground, he said.

"Then it was just chaos," he said.

Several officers had their guns drawn and somebody appeared to be performing CPR, he said.

He lost sight of what was happening as more police vehicles arrived.

The RCMP have not released any details about what happened but say northbound and southbound traffic on the QEII is being diverted at Highway 2A.

In a news release, spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said the highway will be impassable for "an indeterminate time while RCMP are on scene."

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 39, while traffic going north is being diverted at Glen Park Road.

Scott said the RCMP expect to be at the scene for several hours.

"We understand that the media and public have several questions and want details confirmed," she said. "A statement will be made by the RCMP as soon as we have ensured that we have accurate information to provide."

ASIRT investigates cases involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, or serious allegations of police misconduct.