Shooting involving police officer south of Leduc under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday morning south of Leduc.

While ASIRT has not released any details, CBC spoke with a witness Friday morning.

Dale Slater told CBC News he was driving south on the QEII when a northbound RCMP vehicle came at him on his side of the highway. When he pulled over to the shoulder, several more police vehicles came by.

"There were five or six SUVs on wrong side of the road chasing a black BMW and then suddenly someone hit the back of the BMW, it looked like, and spun him sideways," Slater said.

"It was kind of like you see on TV all time, they spun out the back end. There was a cloud of dust and smoke ... and then that car kind of swung around and pinned that car in."

The officers jumped out of their vehicles and ran toward the BMW, Slater said.

"There were shots fired and the next thing you know, they pulled him out of the car and he was on the ground," he said.

"It looked like one officer was injured ...he was behind one of the cars. They had people dealing with him as well as the person that came out of the black BMW."

He said he heard several shots fired.

"I didn't actually see the gunfire, we just heard it take off," he said. "There were a number of quick shots in repetition right after each other but we weren't actually able to see who was shooting.

The RCMP have also not released any details but say northbound and southbound traffic on the QEII is being diverted at Highway 2A.

In a news release, spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said the highway will be impassable for "travel for an indeterminate time while RCMP are on scene at an incident."

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 39, while traffic going north is being diverted at Glen Park Road.

Scott said the RCMP expects to be at the scene for several hours.

"We understand that the media and public have several questions and want details confirmed," she said. "A statement will be made by the RCMP as soon as we have ensured that we have accurate information to provide."

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, or serious allegations of police misconduct.

A video posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning shows the scene.