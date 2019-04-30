ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in downtown Edmonton

A Tuesday morning shooting involving Edmonton police is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Officers got a report of a stolen vehicle at about 7:15 a.m., and a GPS tracking device on the vehicle led police to the area of 107th Avenue and 106th Street, Edmonton police said Tuesday in a news release.

At about 7:39 a.m., officers located the stolen vehicle, which was stopped near 105th Avenue and 100th Street.

Officers pulled up behind the stolen vehicle and confirmed it was the one they had been looking for, police said.

A second police car blocked the stolen vehicle from the front.

Officers directed a man sitting in the front passenger seat to get out of the vehicle, the news release said.

The man instead moved over into the driver's seat, police said.

"A confrontation occurred, during which the stolen vehicle was put in motion and officers discharged their firearms," the news release said. "The male subject was struck."

The man was treated at the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance. No police officers were hurt.

ASIRT confirmed it has launched an investigation of the shooting.

The team investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death.