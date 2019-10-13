Double shooting sends two to hospital in weekend's second shooting

A double shooting in central Edmonton sent two men to hospital with serious injuries late Saturday.

Three men and one woman, all in their early 20s, have since been arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges are pending, police said in a news release Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an entertainment establishment near 111 Avenue and 96 Street at about 10:40 p.m.

Police say an altercation broke out between the two victims and multiple people who arrived at the establishment together in a vehicle. One of the suspects allegedly shot the two men.

The four suspects then fled in the vehicle, but were arrested a short time later.

EMS responded and treated the two shooting victims for serious but non-life threatening injuries before transporting them to hospital.

Police believe the victims and suspects are known to each other, and say there is no further concern for public safety at this time.

This was the second shooting city police responded to in less than 24 hours.

A 17-year-old was shot in a personal robbery attempt outside a north Edmonton business at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The teenager was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for suspects in that case.