Shooting at Edmonton house party sends two to hospital

Two men in their 20s were sent to hospital following a shooting at an east Edmonton party.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to reports of a shooting in the area of 106th Avenue and 52nd Street Police say responding officers determined a fight had ended in shots fired during a house party at a residence being used for short-term rental.

Two injured men aged 25 and 27 were found. One was at the scene while the other fled and was found nearby outside an address in the area of 108th Avenue and 50th Street. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.