'Shocked and disappointed': Edmonton climate advisory committee decries proposed budget

Edmonton's energy transition committee says the city's latest proposed budget doesn't do enough to combat climate change.

"We are unanimously shocked and disappointed in the draft capital, operating and carbon budgets," reads the memo addressed to the mayor and council and signed by all fourteen members of the Energy Transition Climate Resilience Committee.

"This is a 'building as usual' budget, fundamentally misaligned with the climate emergency and commitments made by this city."

Edmonton released drafts of its 2023-26 capital and operating budgets this month, detailing how the city proposes to allocate billions of dollars for programs and projects. It also released a carbon budget for the first time, though the city is expecting to miss all its carbon targets.

The advisory group says the budgets fail to adequately fund climate action, citing over $500 million of green infrastructure left unfunded.

"This is where you have to put the money where your mouth is, there's no other time," chair Jacob Komar said in an interview Wednesday.

"As cities, aspirations are found in its budget, not in its plans."

The committee advises council on the implementation of its climate adaptation and energy transition strategies. Its memo recommends the city change course and fully fund those plans.

Items left unfunded in the budget include:

Bike network and active transportation improvements

Electric bus chargers

Energy retrofits to city buildings

Infrastructure upgrades to withstand impacts of climate change

Emissions neutral city fleet of light and heavy-duty vehicles

Nature-based climate solutions, including ecosystem restoration and conservation

Komar said climate action has been put off for decades and despite the financial challenges facing the city, it can't afford to wait until the next budget cycle in four years.

"We're still in 2022 and we're just debating on whether to take the foot off the accelerator."

Missing targets

The city as a whole has allocated 176 million tonnes of emissions by 2050, when it aims to be carbon neutral.

But according to its first carbon budget released last week, the city expects it will blow through that limit by 2037 and still be producing around 12.95 million tonnes annually.

The committee's memo notes the carbon budget was an "imperfect first attempt" that nevertheless demonstrates the failures of the capital and operating budgets to meet climate goals.

It recommends the city continue work to improve some of its methodology, noting only 60 of the 400 budget requests were quantified.

It is also critical that "embodied carbon emissions" — meaning greenhouse gasses generated from materials and construction rather than operation — were not quantified at all.

Council climate

Edmonton officially declared a climate emergency in 2019 during the previous city council.

That cause has been taken up by its current iteration. This week Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is in Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Coun. Anne Stevenson said Wednesday that she has been surprised by the number of unfunded climate change profiles and will advocate for those to be funded during deliberations.

"We are rapidly running out of runway to address this issue. Climate change is bearing down on us, we're already seeing the impact."

Stevenson said the budget will be a "tricky balance" but that the climate action investments are not actually huge.

"They are reasonable and I think very prudent investments," she said.

"The longer we delay, the greater costs we're going to incur, not only from the impacts of climate change … but just in terms of catching up with the carbon deficit that will create for ourselves."

Public hearings on both capital and operating budgets will take place at city hall Nov. 28 and 29 before council begins deliberating in earnest come early December.