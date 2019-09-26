'We're really blessed,' says couple on 70th wedding anniversary

Something inside Maurice Anderson told him that Shirley Gessner was the one for him.

It was the fall of 1948 and he was in the food line at boarding school in North Battleford, Sask. A friend shouldered Maurice, then 18, and he stumbled, stepping on 15-year-old Shirley's foot.

Their first date took place not long after that initial meeting. "We went skating on the open air rink," Shirley told CBC. A walk followed, which included some hugging to stay warm, added Maurice.

They were married less than a year later.

Shirley and Maurice Anderson belong to a fairly exclusive club.

On Sept. 28, the couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

"When we committed our lives to each other we meant it for life, you know, until death do us part," Shirley said.

Both sets of parents also set a good example in marriage. Her parents were married for 60 years before they died within four months of each other in 1992. Maurice's parents had been married for 66 years when his mother died in 1979.

The two feel they are special in this day and age of "so many broken marriages," Shirley said. "We feel we really are unique or we're really blessed," she said.

The proposal

There was no getting down on one knee when Maurice proposed. "We just had a strong feeling that we were meant for each other," Maurice said. They did ask both sets of parents for their blessing, which they received.

Their wedding took place on a windy, cool Wednesday evening in North Battleford.

"Our good friend borrowed his dad's little Anglia car and drove us up and down the street, honking his horn all the way," Shirley said.

The couple went to Toronto, Ont. by motorcycle in 1951. (Submitted by Shirley Anderson)

The couple moved to Ardrossan, Alta., in 1965. They had five children — three daughters and two sons — four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. One daughter died in 1980 at the age of 25 from complications associated with her diabetes.

On the afternoon of Sept. 28, exactly 70 years since the day they were married, they are hosting an informal "come-and-go tea" to celebrate the anniversary.

When looking at her husband, she can see the 70 years "now and then," Shirley said. The physical appearance has changed with age but there is still that mental picture of the younger version of your partner, she said.

"When you're reminiscing, you go back then and you see them and yourself at that age. I remember him with the red hair and the moustache."

"Shirley looks like Shirley did," Maurice said. "Beautiful woman that I have loved all my life and will continue to."