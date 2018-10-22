Man dies after fall at Sherwood Park worksite

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating a man's death last week at a Sherwood Park worksite.

The worker — a man his 60s — died after falling from the top of a loaded trailer, Gurshan Dhillon, a spokesperson with Alberta Labour confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Dhillon said the man fell around 10 a.m. Tuesday at an Arrow Reload Systems work site, the contracting employer of the worker.

The worker was employed through Prime Staffing Systems.