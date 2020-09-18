Sherwood Park teenagers killed in collision south of Fort Saskatchewan

Two teenagers are dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash south of Fort Saskatchewan Thursday night.

The collision between an SUV and a pickup truck happened on Highway 21 north of Township Road 542 just after 9 p.m., RCMP said Friday

The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl passenger died at the scene. Both were from Sherwood Park.

A third occupant of the SUV, a 15-year-old girl from Fort Saskatchewan, was rushed to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

"Evidence indicates that a pickup truck was travelling northbound in the southbound lane when it collided with an SUV travelling southbound," RCMP said in a news release.

The 45-year-old man driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was diverted for several hours overnight as an RCMP collision analyst and forensic reconstructionist attended the scene to conduct an examination.

The RCMP said an investigation into the cause of the collision is underway and it will likely be several weeks before an update is provided.