County Hall in Sherwood Park to reopen Wednesday

Sherwood Park's county hall will reopen to the public on Wednesday, officials say.

The Strathcona County Community Centre complex, which also houses the county's council chambers, library and meeting rooms, has been closed since two explosions went off in the parkade on Nov. 6.

The hall will reopen to staff Monday.

The community centre, parkade, library, Gallery@501 and Vicky's Bistro and Wine Bar remain closed. Cleaning in those areas will begin once an environmental assessment has been completed.

Residents who want to pay bills, taxes, fees or assessments can make payments on the second floor at 370 Streambank Avenue. Dog licence payments can be made at the RCMP building at 911 Bison Way.

The county said all vehicles have been removed from the parkade and taken to a secure lot. The owners have all been contacted.

Until the parkade reopens, signs directing drivers to alternative parking have been posted on site and online.

Updates with more information are available on the Strathcona County website at strathcona.ca.

An initial structural assessment of the parkade has been completed, and the county hall and community centre have been found to be structurally sound, the news release said.

Shortly after the first explosion, at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, police found Kane Kosolowsky, 21, injured inside a vehicle in the parkade.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner determined that Kosolowsky died from a gunshot wound.

A second explosion happened in the same parkade at about 8:15 p.m. that evening. No one was injured in that blast.

RCMP said there was no indication the explosions were "related to any group or ideology."