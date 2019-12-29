Sherwood Park families warm up to county's alternative to stormwater pond skating
'This is a really good family atmosphere to come out and goof around'
Sherwood Park residents are lacing up their skates this winter to try out the community's free ice.
The Sin Bin Skate Track and Cowan Skating Pathway opened last year in the Strathcona County community just east of Edmonton.
The free public skating ovals were opened in an effort to keep people off stormwater ponds and other natural bodies of water, said Mike Roth, co-owner of sporting equipment store Sin Bin Sports, one of the co-sponsors of the rinks.
"With any kind of pond, anywhere that water drains from the county or city, it can cause soft spots in the ice and it's a safety issue," Roth said.
This is the first year the ice surfaces are open for a full season.
"It's a nice spot for the community to come together. The young guys and girls will go out at the outdoor ice at the rinks and play hockey," Roth said. "Everyone else has a place to at least go and enjoy, pull out the skates and dust 'em off from 20 years ago and go for a skate."
Both skating ovals are now open for the rest of the season — except when temperatures are warmer than –5 C or below –20 C.
Brian Hess, who was giving lessons to a new skater at Sin Bin Skate Track at Broadmoor Lake Park Field on Saturday, said the ovals are a good option for those who might be intimidated by the county's busier hockey rinks.
"If you go to a hockey rink there are a lot of people who are already well-versed in how to play hockey and it can get a little intimidating," he said.
"This is a really good family atmosphere to come out and goof around, do whatever you want, enjoy the weather out here."
On Tuesday, the track will host the Sin Bin Hockey Shootout in front of the Sherwood Park Arena, as part of the county's New Year's festivities.
With files from Emily Rendell-Watson
