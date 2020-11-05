2 speed enforcement cameras shot at in Sherwood Park

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after two speed enforcement cameras in Sherwood Park were shot at and destroyed last month.

The first intersection safety device on the southeast corner of Sherwood Drive and Granada Blvd, was disabled on Oct. 11 around 1:30 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

A second camera, overlooking the southwest corner of Wye Road and Brentwood Blvd, was destroyed on Oct. 24 around 1:00 a.m.

The operator, Global Traffic Group, contacted police and the machines, also known as a red light cameras, were seized by police.

Both devices were destroyed by the discharge of a firearm, RCMP said.

'We are relieved that no one was injured'

"We will keep this investigation active until we determine who is responsible," said Strathcona County RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist in a statement.

"We are relieved that no one was injured as a result of discharging a firearm in our community."

Strathcona County RCMP are asking anyone who has surveillance footage or dash cam footage of the incidents to contact them.

The "targeted destruction" of the cameras is a public safety concern, RCMP said, as both of the intersections are located in residential and high traffic areas.

"These devices are used to monitor, and photograph vehicles that speed or run through red lights.

"These devices have proven to reduce red-light running and speeding thereby reducing the number and severity of crashes."