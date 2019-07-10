Man's body found in field south of Sherwood Park

RCMP are investigating in a field south of Sherwood Park where a man's body was discovered Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at about 8:20 a.m. after a passerby discovered the man in a field near the intersection of Highways 14 and 21, Strathcona RCMP said Wednesday in a news release.

Several officers are on scene and the area is being contained, police said.

The Edmonton RCMP major crimes unit and the forensic unit are currently investigating the scene.

Police said there is no public safety concern and no determination has been made about the nature of the man's death.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages.