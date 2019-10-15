Sherwood Park outfitter fined $25K for wildlife offences

A Sherwood Park outfitter has been fined a total of $25,000 after being convicted of various charges under the Alberta Wildlife Act and Migratory Birds Convention Act.

Philip Cahoon was found guilty in provincial court in Ponoka, Alta., last Friday, on eight offences committed between April and October 2018.

Cahoon was convicted of four offences under the Alberta Wildlife Act including discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and exporting wildlife without a permit.

The convictions under the Migratory Birds Conventions Act carried the largest fines — $5,000 each — for failing to make a reasonable effort to retrieve a killed, crippled or injured migratory bird; exceeding the possession limit for game birds; possession of a carcass belonging to another bird without proper tags; and unlawfully possessing and transporting game birds.

Nine other charges under the wildlife act were withdrawn.

The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society said Cahoon and his company, Mud Lake Waterfowl Adventures Inc., are recognized members licensed to work in the province.

The society, which has 484 registered outfitter members, oversees a code of ethics process, looks after liability insurance and handles advocacy efforts between its members and the provincial government.