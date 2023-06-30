Sherwood Park man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in killing of wife's nephew

A Sherwood Park man has been convicted for killing his wife's nephew in an early morning shooting along Baseline Road.

Gamdur Brar, 46, was tried in Edmonton Court of King's Bench on charges of first-degree and attempted murder in the death of Harmanjot Bhattal and shooting of his wife, Satvir Brar.

He was found not guilty Friday on both counts but guilty of the lesser charges of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Justice Stephen Hillier said there was not evidence present to support the higher charges but that he had "no reasonable doubt" the shooter was Brar.

"In totality, the evidence is overwhelming as to identity," Hillier said in court.

Just after midnight in May 2021, Satvir Brar left the family home on foot, angry at her husband.

She eventually called Harmanjot Bhattal, her 19-year-old nephew and a student, to pick her up. The two stayed the night at the home of Gamdur Brar's sister.

That night, Gamdur Brar called police around 3:30 a.m. to report his wife missing. Six officers went to their home and eventually one officer spoke by phone with Satvir Brar, who told them she was with her nephew at her sister-in-law's.

The next morning, she and her nephew went to Tim Hortons in Bhattal's Mitsubishi Lancer. Satvir Brar called her sons to come meet her.

While in a Sobeys parking lot shortly before 6:30 a.m., Satvir Brar recognized the BMW Z4 belonging to her husband driving down Baseline Road.

A yellow tarp hangs from the passenger side of a Mitsubishi Lancer following the shooting on Baseline Road in Sherwood Park. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

Satvir Brar drove out of the parking lot and turned left onto Baseline Road during a red light, with the BMW in tow. A car chase ensued and at one point shots were fired from the BMW into the Mitsubishi, striking both Satvir Brar and Bhattal.

Both vehicles travelled east in the westbound lanes of Baseline Road before colliding a few hundred metres east of Clarkdale Boulevard. The vehicles were abandoned as the chase continued on foot.

Bhattal was shot twice in the head. Satvir Brar flagged down another driver for help and was taken to hospital.

There were multiple witnesses to the chase and shooting on Baseline Road. Varying descriptions of the shooter were provided.

Satvir Brar identified her husband as the shooter in a police interview at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. During trial, however, she expressed a lack of memory regarding the report as well as a 911 call on the way to the hospital.

Hillier noted in his written decision that when Satvir Brar first entered the courtroom to testify, she had "palpable reluctance to come forward and be present with the accused.

"Her piercing and angry looks at the accused portrayed such anguish that I felt obliged to assure her that she did not have to look at him," the judge wrote.

Her demeanour appeared to soften as she settled in to answer questions, Hillier wrote.

Lesser charges

While Hillier said the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Gamdur Brar was the shooter, he said there wasn't the evidence present for the planning or intention to support the original charges.

He said circumstances support a high probability that Gamdur Brar may have attributed blame or dishonour to Bhattal's involvement, but it wasn't clear when he became aware his wife was with another person.

"I am unable to conclude that the accused planned and deliberated to kill [Bhattal] or even a man unknown to the accused," Hillier wrote.

Similarly, the judge said evidence did not establish whether Gamdur Brar had intended to kill either Satvir Brar or Bhattal when he fired into the Mitsubishi.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10. The minimum for second-degree murder is life in prison with no eligibility for parole for a period of 10 years.