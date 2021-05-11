Sherwood Park man accused of murdering relative, trying to kill wife

A self-described Sherwood Park funeral home owner is accused of trying to kill his wife and murdering his wife's 19-year-old relative.

According to court documents, Gamdur Singh Brar, 43 is charged with the first-degree murder of Harmanjot Singh Bhattal and the attempted murder of his wife Satvir Kaur Brar with the use of a firearm.

Strathcona County RCMP said officers responded to a firearms incident May 7 at 6:30 a.m. on Baseline Road in Sherwood Park.

Mounties said the suspect allegedly fired shots toward a vehicle and then fled the scene. By the time paramedics arrived, the male had already succumbed to his injuries.

Photos of the car show a yellow tarp draped over the passenger side of the vehicle. Bhattal was declared deceased. The accused's wife was taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP have not updated her condition.

RCMP were able to take the accused into custody with the help of a police dog near Broadway Boulevard in Sherwood Park.

Brar appeared before a Justice of the Peace in Calgary on Friday and his bail was denied. He made his first appearance before a provincial court judge in Edmonton on Monday and remains in custody.

According to court documents, Brar's next court appearance is scheduled for June 2, for election and plea.

Funeral licence suspended

According to social media comments from family members, Bhattal came to Canada two years ago on a study visa. Family members in India are attempting to repatriate his body.

On his Facebook page, Gamdur Brar identified himself as the owner and director of Capilano Truck Driver Training Institute. He also said he became the owner and managing director of Park Place Funeral Home in Sherwood Park in April 2019.

Gamdur Brar shows off a vehicle in a 2018 Facebook post. (Gamdur Brar/Facebook)

But a decision released in November 2020 by the Alberta Funeral Services Regulatory Board suspended the pre-need funeral business licence held by the numbered company owned in part by Gamdur and Satvir Brar until March 31, 2022. They were also fined $25,000 due to making misrepresentations, operating without a license and a lack of compliance.

The married couple registered with the AFSRB as active students in the funeral directing program at Mount Royal University, but the school revealed they had failed all courses they were enrolled in for the fall 2019 semester and had an inactive student status at the beginning of 2020.

Satvir Brar was fined $1,500 and given an administrative suspension. The board said she must take the Alberta Funeral law refresher course before she can reapply for student registration.

The accused's Facebook page suggests the married couple have two sons.